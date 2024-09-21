KAMPALA – General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Chief of Defence Forces and leader of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), has urged members to contest for parliament in the upcoming 2026 general elections. Through his Twitter handle, he clarified that PLU is a civic organization, not a political party, and advised contenders to subscribe to the National Resistance Movement (NRM), citing alignment with PLU’s values.

This announcement follows General Muhoozi’s surprise declaration that he will not contest for presidency in 2026. In a tweet on Friday, he stated, “I would like to announce that I will not be on the ballot paper in 2026.” Instead, he endorsed his father, President Yoweri Museveni, for another term.

General Muhoozi’s influence as a military leader and politician has been steadily rising, sparking debate about Uganda’s future leadership post-Museveni. His announcement has sent shockwaves among supporters, who had been mobilizing for his potential presidential bid on social media and on the ground.

The latest development leaves several politicians reevaluating their alliances. Many had aligned themselves with General Muhoozi, seeking his favor ahead of the 2026 elections. It remains to be seen whether they will continue to support PLU and General Muhoozi or seek alternative alliances.

General Muhoozi’s decision has added a new layer of complexity to Uganda’s already dynamic political landscape. His endorsement of President Museveni has significant implications for NRM’s chances in 2026 and raises questions about the opposition parties’ strategies.

As Uganda gears up for the 2026 elections, the country waits with bated breath to see how this development will shape the political terrain. Will PLU members heed General Muhoozi’s call to contest for parliament? How will General Muhoozi’s endorsement of President Museveni impact NRM’s chances in 2026? What implications does this have for opposition parties and independent candidates?

The coming months will be crucial in determining the trajectory of Uganda’s politics, and General Muhoozi’s decision has undoubtedly set the stage for an intriguing electoral cycle.

