KAMPALA – The Islamic Unity Week conference, held at Muteesa I Royal University, was a landmark event that brought together distinguished scholars, intellectuals, and leaders from across Uganda and beyond. Organized by the Cultural Consulate of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in collaboration with several Ugandan universities, including Islamic University in Uganda, Makerere University, Nkumba University, Jakayz College School, and Kyambogo University, this conference aimed to commemorate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and promote unity among Muslim faithfuls based on humility, empathy, and solidarity.

The event was graced by esteemed guests, including H.E. Amokrane Mourad, Ambassador of Algeria; H.E. Dr. Tamouh Moustafa, Syrian honorary consul; Mr. Ali Mohammad, deputy Ambassador of Saharawi Democratic Arab Republic; Mr. Bilal Mohsin, deputy High Commissioner from the High Commission for Pakistan; and Mr. Mohsen Aghaloo, first secretary and representative of the Iranian Ambassador.

In his keynote address, Prof. Adam Ssebyala Al-maliky, academic professor, emphasized Prophet Muhammad’s ranking as the most influential personality of all time, citing research by Christian scholars. He cautioned Muslim leaders against seeking solutions in Christian countries, reminding them that Prophet Muhammad left behind valuable knowledge and wisdom, such as writing letters, tolerance, love, peace, and dialogue.

“The Prophet’s teachings are a beacon of hope for humanity,” Prof. Al-maliky stressed. “We must emulate his exemplary character, compassion, and wisdom to address the challenges facing our world today.”

Dr. Tamouh Moustafa stressed the importance of unity as emphasized in the holy Quran, highlighting the need for Muslims to come together regardless of their backgrounds. He noted that the enemies of Islam use ignorance and illiteracy to divide Muslims, fueling endless wars.

“Unity is the key to our strength and resilience,” Dr. Moustafa emphasized. “We must recognize our differences as a source of richness, not division.”

Dr. Faridah Nakazibwe Kyambadde, representing the Associate Professor Madinah Nabukeera Sebyala, Director of Islamic University in Uganda Females campus, presented Prophet Muhammad as a model for modern society, advocating for peaceful coexistence. She encouraged participants to emulate the Prophet’s exemplary character, compassion, and wisdom.

“Prophet Muhammad’s teachings on justice, equality, and compassion are timeless,” Dr. Kyambadde noted. “We must apply these principles to address the social, economic, and political challenges facing our communities.”

Sheikh Yusuf Mulumba Mayirikiti, Director of Quran and Itra Association, discussed the significance of Islamic Unity Week, declared by Imam Khomeini, founder of the Islamic Revolution in Iran. He emphasized the need for Muslims to rely on pure Islamic values and avoid imposing interpretations on others, warning against the strategies of enemies seeking to divide Muslims.

“Islamic Unity Week is a call to action,” Sheikh Mayirikiti stressed. “We must unite against external threats and promote peace, empathy, and friendship.”

Hon. Asuman Basalirwa, chairman of the Muslim parliamentary forum and member of Parliament for Bugiri municipality, urged participants to reflect on Prophet Muhammad’s teachings and strive for unity to challenge aggressors. He condemned the negligence of the Muslim world regarding tragedies like the recent Lebanese pagers incident and the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

“The Muslim world must wake up to its responsibilities,” Hon. Basalirwa emphasized. “We must unite to address the injustices facing our brothers and sisters around the world.”

The conference emphasized the need for Muslim countries to unite against external threats and promote peace, empathy, and friendship. Organizers expressed gratitude to Muteesa I Royal University and the government of Uganda for their support and enabling environment.

In his message, the Iranian Ambassador highlighted the importance of unity within the Muslim world, citing the Holy Quran’s command to cling to the divine rope and avoid division. He emphasized the need for cohesion and solidarity to preserve collective interests and safeguard the well-being of the Islamic Ummah.

“Unity is not a temporary or individual concept,” the Ambassador noted. “It is a comprehensive intellectual framework rooted in our belief in the Holy Quran, the noble Prophet of Islam (PBUH), and his noble household.”

The Ambassador stressed that the key to Muslims’ victories throughout history has been their unity around the Quran and obedience to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He warned against the dangers of division, citing the ongoing conflicts and injustices facing the Muslim world.

The conference concluded with a call to action, urging participants to promote unity, understanding, and solidarity among Muslims, and to strive for peace, empathy, and friendship in the face of external challenges. The event served as a powerful reminder of the importance

