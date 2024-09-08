KAMPALA – The Electoral Commission (EC) has approved the revised Roadmap for the 2025/2026 General Elections as described here below:

Field demarcation of constituencies and electoral areas and reorganisation of polling stations – 6th-16th August 2024

Display of constituencies, electoral areas, and their polling stations at Sub Counties and Parishes – 20th September to 11th October

Receipt and handling of complaints arising from the demarcation of electoral areas and reorganisation of polling stations – 27th September to 26th October 2024

General Update of the Register in each parish/ward, in line with Article 61 (1)(e) of the Constitution from 3rd to 25th January 2025

Compilation of Youth, PWDs, Older Persons, Workers, UPDF, and Professional Bodies Voters Registers, in line with The Electoral Commission Act, Sec. 18(1) from 3rd to 25th January 2025

Cut-off of Update of the National Voters’ Register and Compilation of Youth, PWDs, Older Persons & Workers Registers, in line with EC Act Sec. 19(7) & 19(8)(a) – 25th January 2025

Display of the National Voters’ Register at each Polling Station. In line with EC Act, Sec. 24(1) & Sec. 25(1) from 18th April 2025 to 8th May 2025

Display of Special Interest Groups (SIGs) Committees Voters Register in each Village/KCCA/UPDF/EC/Workers Offices from 18th to 28th April 2025

Display of Tribunal recommendations at each Parish/Ward, in line with the EC Act Sec. 25(1a) from 9th to 19th May 2025

Deadline for resignation by public servants wishing to contest in Special Interest Groups (SIGs) Committee Elections – 28th April 2025

Nomination of Village SIGs Committees Candidates: Older Persons; Persons with Disabilities and Youth from 2nd to 10th June 2025

Nomination of Parish/Ward SIGs Committee Candidates: Older Persons (OP): Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) and Youth from 26th June to 27th June 2025

Deadline for establishing academic papers with the EC by aspiring candidates for Local Governments Elections – 3rd July 2025

Deadline for establishing academic papers with the EC by aspiring candidates for Parliamentary Elections – 16th July 2025

Deadline for establishing academic papers with the EC by aspiring – 1st August 2025

