United Kingdom’s leading ABBA tribute act- ABBA Re-Björn, rocked Kampala in their debut two-day performance in Uganda.

The two concerts held on Friday and Saturday, (September 6 & 7th) were held at Somewhere Else Bar and Restaurant in Naguru, Kampala.

The event sponsored by I&M Bank and Uganda Breweries Limited- through their Gordon’s Gin and Tanqueray brands, saw full attendance on both days of the concert, with diverse generations dancing away to ABBA’s classics.

Hosted by TV personality Dagy Nyce, the buildup to the performances by ABBA Re-Björn featured classic mixes by House DJs, that mainly dropped Classic Pop, Disco, and retro hits from the 70s and 80s.

The playlist included names like Boney M, Commodores, Billy Ocean, Kool & The Gang, Madonna, Billy Vera, Ace of Base, Michael Jackson, and the like, that warmed up revelers for the performance on day one.

Day two featured old school Hip-hop, RnB, Calypso, and some Amapiano.

On each day, at 9:25 PM, the band, donning ABBA replica costumes, took to the stage and started off their performance with ABBA’s 1979 classic- Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!”

The song hit No. 1 in Belgium, Finland, France, Ireland, and Switzerland, and reached top 3 in Austria, West Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Norway.

They followed up with ABBA’s 1980s classic Super Trouper, and by that time the crowd, featuring diverse races, was truly warmed up and on their feet, ready to pull all the best retro dance moves!

The mood was enhanced by the creative setup of the venue, which included an open space for revelers to dance, along with disco balls that created a true retro feel.

Knowing Me, Knowing You, Voulez-Vous, Should I Laugh or Cry, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, Does Your Mother Know, Take a Chance on Me, Mamma Mia, Dancing Queen, On and On and On, Chiquitita, and Fernando were some of the other classics that the band performed.

The band was very interactive with the audience, and even took off sometime to celebrate a few people that were celebrating birthdays, and had selfie moments with the audience after the Saturday performance.

The audience on the other hand came ready for a party to remember as most donned ABBA-inspired attires like groovy suits, bellbottom jeans, and disco-ready spandex catsuits.

I&M Bank CEO, Robin Bairstow, who attended on both days was a major standout, as he ushered the revelers onto the dance floor, and showcased rare dance moves.

Racheal Kulanyi, the Communications and Outreach Officer at I&M Bank Uganda, said that the bank was happy to be part of a concert that delivered an exceptional customer experience to their clients, through a 10% discount on ticket purchases for I&M Bank Mastercard holders.

“We are pleased to see our customers have such a good time, at such a once in a lifetime experience. We are even prouder knowing that they are enjoying the exclusive benefits of being I&M Bank Mastercard holders. This concert brought together customers of different age groups, and backgrounds, and they have had a time to remember,” she noted.

UBL, on the other hand, ensured that attendees enjoyed a wide range of drinks from their catalogue, with special focus on Gordon’s Gin and Tanqueray.

Mixologists were at hand to deliver expertly made cocktails that added to the excitement.

Other sponsors included Kabira Country Club, Muwafu Holdings, Equator Catering, Travelcare Uganda, and Nation Media Group.

ABBA Re-Björn is made up of members including Sam, Kelly, Toby, and Marcus, and is a full-time professional ABBA tribute act that has toured many countries around the world.

