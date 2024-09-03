KAMPALA – National Unity Platform (NUP) President Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, has reportedly been shot in the leg.

According to NUP’s social media post, Bobi Wine was shot by police in Bulindo and has been rushed to the hospital for urgent medical attention.

The post reads, “Our President @HEBobiwine has been shot in the leg by police in Bulindo! He’s been rushed to hospital for urgent medical attention. We’ll keep the country updated on his situation.”

Further details are yet to be announced.

