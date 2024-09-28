Opposition political parties under the Holy Alliance coalition have agreed to front one Presidential candidate in the 2026 general elections.

The political parties include the National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED), JEEMA, Uganda Young Democrats (UYD) Alumni, Social Democratic Party (SDP), Democratic Party (DP) bloc,Conservative Party (CP) and People’s Development Party (PDP).

This was revealed yesterday as the coalition members met in Kampala to discuss on their election roadmap ahead of the 2026 general elections.

They said they will also support capable people from the member political parties who will contest in various elective positions in the country.

The President of NEED, Mr. Joseph Kabuleta informed the gathering that Holy Alliance was created on a strong foundation and cautioned the members not to lose focus so that they can achieve their goal of spearheading a constructive dialogue and ensuring a smooth political transition for Uganda.

“Today marks the official commencement of our Holy Alliance campaign. As we initiated the Holy Alliance, over time, inquiries arose about our absence. We responded that we are progressing at our own pace. We have engaged in discussions with prospective members of the Holy Alliance and we are prepared to launch this initiative in full force. Our upcoming efforts include nationwide outreach to advocate for the values and political platforms of all parties within the Holy Alliance,” he said.

Mr. Kabuleta added that while there are no guarantees that the Holy Alliance will remain free of challenges or avoid a potential breakup, history shows that alliances can work successfully, even if not in this country.

“For example, in Kenya, the entire electoral process was driven by alliances, with both leading presidential candidates supported by coalitions of political parties. However, through reflection, we have come to understand why alliances in Uganda often struggle to endure, and the primary reason for this is the State.”

The coalition members also supported the move for electoral reforms, saying they will help the country to hold free and fair elections.

During the launch of Holy Alliance in February this year, Mr. Kabuleta said there was a need for preparation in the post-Museveni era, emphasising that the Holy Alliance’s purpose extends beyond being an opposition group.

On his part, Hon.Asuman Basalirwa of JEEMA highlighted the historical context of the struggle for political freedom in Uganda, dating back to pre-independence where he emphasised that the Holy Alliance is a response to the need for unity in addressing common challenges.

“It’s about commitment to principles such as reality, good governance, constitutionalism, rule of law, justice even as our national motto “For God and my Country” stipulates,” he said.

“The Holy Alliance aims to spearhead a constructive dialogue for a stable political transition, calling for a national law on dialogue with clear parameters and consultative processes.”

At the same launch, all participating Party presidents also ratified that the “The Holy Alliance” stands ready to revisit unresolved issues and contribute to the creation of a new foundation for the country, ensuring a fair and inclusive system for all citizens during this critical time of transition.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

