KAMPALA – The sun rises over Lake Victoria, casting a golden glow over the tranquil waters. But beneath the serene surface, a storm brews. Uganda’s fishing industry, a vital source of livelihood for millions, faces an uncertain future.

Namaganda Rehma from FIAN Uganda, a human rights organization, expressed concerns about the government’s sudden ban on fishing methods used to catch silver fish. She notes that the decision disproportionately affects women and low-income individuals who rely on this type of fishing.

She blames the government for implementing the ban without prior warning, preparation, or alternative fishing methods.

She was speaking at FIAN-Uganda and the National Fisheries Resources Research Institute’s (NaFIRRI) half-day dialogue at Hotel Africana on Friday. The event brought together fishing community leaders, Members of Parliament, and Government representatives to discuss fishing methods, with a focus on Silver fish, locally known as Mukene.

This dialogue comes at a time when Uganda’s fishing industry is facing numerous challenges, including violence against fishers by the Ugandan armed forces. The industry is a vital source of livelihood for millions, employing over 700,000 people directly and indirectly. Silver fish accounts for 70% of Uganda’s total fish catch, with Lake Victoria, Lake Albert, and Lake Kyoga being the primary sources with annual catches valued at UGX 1.4 trillion (approximately USD 380 million).

“Our goal is to engage with stakeholders to understand the rationale behind this decision and ensure the long-term sustainability of the fishing industry. We also seek to protect the livelihoods of those dependent on this resource. Many fishermen have been forced out of business, leaving them struggling to repay bank loans,” she said.

“We urge scientists to provide evidence on the negative impacts of the ‘hurry up’ fishing method. This will inform our discussions and guide the development of more effective and sustainable fishing practices.”

The fishing industry contributes 2.5% to Uganda’s GDP, according to the Bank of Uganda

Over 50% of Uganda’s fishing population are women, according to Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

Margaret Nakato, Coordinator of Katosi Women Development Trust, decried that the sudden enforcement has left fishermen unprepared and without sufficient time to transition to alternative methods.

“This has resulted in the destruction of boats and nets, severely impacting low-income earners, particularly women, who rely on fishing as their primary source of livelihood.”

Since the regulation’s introduction in February, she notes that fishing communities have seen a significant increase in poverty and hunger. The challenge is compounded by the fact that these individuals have no alternative land-based livelihood options.

As someone who has dedicated her work to empowering women in fishing communities, Nakato understands the importance of sustainable fishing practices and the need for inclusive decision-making processes that consider the welfare of all stakeholders.

Okeyoh Peter, MP Bukooli Island said, “As a member of parliament and a fisherman myself, I’ve experienced firsthand the impact of the recent fishing regulations. I own ten silver fishing boats, but due to the ban, I’ve had to relocate them to Kenya where fishing is unrestricted.”

He says this move is not only an economic blow but also a testament to the government’s failure to provide a viable alternative.

“We enacted the Fisheries and Aquaculture Act as parliament, but the regulations have yet to materialize.”

Okeyoh blames the NRM government for its tendency to militarize every sector, contrary to the law. “Our legislation intended for a civilian-led surveillance force, trained by the police, to monitor our waters – not the army.”

“This overreach has devastating consequences for fishermen like myself and countless others who depend on the industry for their livelihood.”

Nalukenge Winnie, Director of Research at the National Fisheries Resources Research Institute, proposed the following measures to ensure sustainable fishing practices:

Restricting fishing within 2km offshore or 20 meters deep

Limiting panels and depth for silver fish (SPS) fishing in Lake Victoria, Lake Albert, and Lake Kyoga

Allowing SPS fishing only at night during dark moon phases (approximately four months)

Regulating fishing boats through species-specific licensing

Enhancing post-harvest infrastructure and enforcing sustainable fishing standards

Promoting eco-friendly solar lights with strict compliance

Raising awareness among fishing communities

Fostering collaboration among stakeholders

Continuous stock monitoring and research into alternative technologies

These recommendations aim to balance fishing practices with environmental conservation.

As stakeholders ponder these proposals, the fate of Uganda’s fishing industry hangs in the balance. Fishermen, processors, and traders worry about their livelihoods. Communities dependent on fish for protein fear increased food insecurity.

Locals, like Nakato, emphasize the need for inclusive decision-making. “We must involve fishing communities in policy development to ensure their concerns are addressed. Sustainable fishing practices can coexist with economic growth, but we need a collaborative approach.”

