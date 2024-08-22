KAMPALA – Uganda’s youth leaders are sounding the alarm on the need for support and empowerment of young mothers, who are often forced to drop out of school and struggle to make ends meet due to stigma, financial constraints, and lack of access to resources.

At the National Youth Parliament Session held at Royal Suites Bugolobi, passionate pleas were made for the government to provide a second chance for these young women, and to invest in their future through education and economic empowerment initiatives.

Joyce Nakato, team leader at the Uganda Youth and Adolescent Health Forum (UYAHF), emphasized the importance of such initiatives for the reintegration of young mothers into their communities and schools. “We believe in the energy, commitment, and ability of young people to know what they want,” Nakato said. “Our organization facilitates young people, whom we call youth advocates, by supporting them and giving them space to participate in regional engagements.”

Nakato highlighted the success of a motion presented by youth advocates in the Eastern Region, which called upon the government to create programs ensuring the reintegration of young mothers. “Our appeal to the government is to give opportunities to young people to have a second chance, especially young mothers,” she emphasized.

Reagan Wanyama, team leader at Elite Youth of Uganda, presented a motion requesting government support for reintegrating young mothers into school. “It’s essential to hear directly from those experiencing problems,” said Wanyama. “This parliament provides a platform to negotiate with stakeholders and address our concerns.”

Namwonge Esther, a youth advocate in Power to Youth from Mbale Northern Division, emphasized the need for addressing issues affecting young people directly. “Addressing issues affecting us directly is advantageous,” she said. “We’re tackling topics like corruption, climate change, and reviewing legal frameworks.”

On her part, Vicky Namugobe, who was voted Speaker of the National Youth Parliament emphasized the youth’s desire to see the finance startup bill included in the legislative agenda, allowing them to share their views on matters affecting their demographic. The bill aims to address existing bureaucratic and insufficient startup financing initiatives.

The National Youth Parliament also expressed gratitude for the partnership with Power to Youth, which supported their motion on teenage pregnancies in the Eastern Youth Parliament. They hope to see this motion adopted and taken to the National Parliament, leading to viable solutions for teenage mothers.

Namugobe urged youth members of parliament to carry their policies, such as the one on teenage pregnancies, to the parliament before their mandate ends. The youth aspire to be included in the legislative agenda and share their views on the startup bill, proposing tax initiatives and mindset changes to encourage investing in specific sectors.

This sitting of the National Youth Parliament aims to create a viable space for deliberating national importance matters, with the youth seeking greater inclusion in the legislative agenda to ensure their voices are heard.

The National Youth Parliament provides a platform for young people to express their concerns and negotiate with stakeholders to address their issues. The event was organized by Power to Youth, a program empowering young people to become advocates for their peers.

