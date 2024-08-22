In a bid to tackle the recent outbreaks of measles and anthrax in Karamoja, the Ministry of Health has established the Karamoja Public Health Emergency Operation Center. Located at Moroto Regional Referral Hospital, the center aims to enhance rapid responses to disease outbreaks and bolster public health preparedness in the region.

The center, the seventh of its kind in Uganda, will collaborate closely with regional stakeholders and the Ministry of Health to identify and manage disease outbreaks at the village level. “According to its design, the referral pathway for managing disease outbreaks will begin at the village level, ensuring that cases are quickly identified and managed,” said Dr. Stephen Pande, Director of Moroto Regional Referral Hospital.

“This center will be crucial in our efforts to respond swiftly to health crises and prevent the spread of diseases like measles and anthrax,” added Dr. John Baptist Waniaye, Commissioner for Emergency Health Services, during the launch.

However, local leaders have raised concerns about the initiative’s sustainability, citing inadequate government funding for previous health initiatives in the region. “While this center is a positive step, it will only be effective if the government commits to fully funding it and ensuring that resources reach the grassroots,” said Paul Lotee Komol, District Chairman of Kotido.

The success of the Karamoja Public Health Emergency Operation Center hinges on continued government support and community involvement, making it a critical step in addressing the region’s ongoing health challenges.

