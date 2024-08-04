KAMPALA, UGANDA – The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Uganda has released its 2023 annual report, highlighting significant conservation achievements in the country. The report was launched on Friday, August 1, at Marriot Skyz Hotel, Naguru, and showcases the organization’s efforts in protecting and restoring resilient forest landscapes, wildlife populations, and freshwater ecosystems.

According to Ivan Tumuhimbise, WWF Uganda Country Director, the organization’s conservation work is focused on benefiting both biodiversity and socioeconomic transformation. “We are not conserving the environment just for the sake of it, but for our people,” Tumuhimbise said. “Our goal is to ensure that Uganda’s natural resources are conserved for the benefit of present and future generations.”

The report highlights several key achievements, including the distribution of 2,827,521 seedlings and the restoration of 3,439 hectares in the Rwenzori region. Additionally, 2,000 households were engaged in Nature-based Solutions (NbS), and 1,200 households in bee-keeping. WWF Uganda also developed 8 District Forest Business Plans and influenced 8 directives and by-laws.

Furthermore, the organization created 1,000 jobs and established 479.4 hectares of community woodlots. WWF Uganda has also embraced a holistic approach to address threats to freshwater ecosystems, working with the private sector, local authorities, and communities to strengthen the resilience of freshwater systems. This includes supporting responsible water use, buffer management, and restoration to restore the quality and quantity of water in rivers such as Nyamwamba, Awojja, Enyawu, Nchwera, Kigina, Rwizi, Semuliki, Kitagata, and Kyambura.

Under the Nature based Solutions for Climate Resilience and Green Jobs program, WWF Uganda has restored 250 hectares of forest cover, benefiting 2,000 (GVL) households.

Additionally, 144 youths have been trained in skills such as basket weaving, beekeeping, bamboo woven products, kitchenware production, and vermicomposting.

Tumuhimbise told sector players that the organization has embraced a holistic approach to address the variety of threats to freshwater by restoring community ecological integrity and health.

Launching the report, Chief of Country Offices, WWF International, Prasanna De Silva pledged to seek partnerships to address challenges in Uganda. “When we put our heads together, we will be able to resolve the most challenging challenges in this country,” De Silva said.

He said the WWF Uganda annual report highlights the importance of collaborative efforts in achieving conservation success.

Earlier, Mr. De Silva signed a memorandum of understanding with Uganda’s Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife, and Antiquities to bolster conservation efforts and mitigate wildlife conflicts in Uganda.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) fosters collaboration in policy development, conservation education, research, and capacity building at the ministry’s headquarters in Kampala.

De Silva highlighted the importance of balancing human needs with environmental protection. “We must work together to balance human needs with environmental protection… This partnership is crucial to achieving that balance,” De Silva said.

