KAMPALA – The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) have formed a strategic partnership to address the critical issues of menstrual hygiene and gender equality in Uganda. This collaboration aims to reduce school absenteeism and improve menstrual hygiene education among young girls in marginalized communities, ensuring they have access to essential resources and services.

Through this partnership, DTB will provide significant support to the Strengthening Adolescents and Youth (SAY) Empowerment and Rights Programme, with a contribution of US$106,458. This funding will enable 10,000 vulnerable schoolgirls to receive:

Reusable sanitary pads (School Girl Kit) consisting of 5 pads, 2 carrying pouches, and a leak-proof pouch for storing soiled pads

10,000 pairs of underwear

10,000 backpacks

Hygiene education booklets available in 3 languages

These essential items, supplied by AFRIpads Uganda, will have a lasting impact on the lives of these young girls, promoting dignity, confidence, and educational continuity.

The SAY Programme, launched by the Danish government in collaboration with UNFPA, is a four-year initiative (2024-2027) with a budget allocation of DKK 100,000,000 (approximately 55,000,000,000 UGX). Its primary objective is to enhance access to and utilization of SRHR and SGBV information and services among young people aged 10-24 in refugee settlements and host communities.

The partnership between UNFPA and DTB focuses on:

Collaborating on health system transformations to enhance the health and well-being of women and girls

Scaling up health innovations

Developing innovative financing models for sustainable interventions

Conducting joint advocacy efforts to raise public awareness and visibility

The direct beneficiaries of this partnership will experience reduced school absenteeism during menstrual periods and improved knowledge of reproductive health and menstrual hygiene, leading to a more empowered and educated generation of young women.

“This partnership will have a profound impact on the lives of young people in Uganda,” said Gift Malunga, Country Representative of UNFPA.

“It underscores the importance of improving menstrual hygiene among vulnerable schoolgirls in Uganda’s marginalized areas.”

The partnership between UNFPA and DTB addresses immediate needs and lays the foundation for sustainable health improvements and gender equality, ultimately contributing to the overall development and empowerment of Uganda’s youth.

“Our sustainability agenda focuses on creating an environment and communities where social development is obtained by all as we protect social resources,” said Ms. Mbabazi Emejeit, DTB’s Executive Director.

“Through such partnerships, we intend to reach 10,000 vulnerable girls through our Achieve More Girl initiatives, sustaining them in school as they prepare for social development goals in adulthood.”

