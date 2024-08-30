Kampala, Uganda – September 1, 2024 – Vivo Energy Uganda, the distributor and marketer of Shell-branded fuels and lubricants, has announced a change in leadership. Outgoing Managing Director Johan Grobbelaar will be taking on a new role within the Vivo Energy Group, leaving behind a legacy of growth and success.

Under Grobbelaar’s leadership, the company expanded its network of Shell service stations, launched sustainability initiatives, and drove innovation in its services, solidifying its market-leadership position.

Joanita Mukasa Menya has been appointed as the new Managing Director, effective September 1. With a strong background in sales and management, Menya previously held leadership roles at Unilever Uganda Limited and Nestle Equatorial Africa. She is recognized for her innovative approach to leadership and business strategy.

Menya, a certified transformational coach and the company’s first female Managing Director, aims to continue Vivo Energy Uganda’s focus on innovation, customer-centric services, and sustainable business growth.

“I’m honored to take on this role and build on the strong foundation laid by Johan,” Menya said. “I look forward to leading the company towards even greater achievements.”

Hans Paulsen, Executive Vice President for East and Southern Africa at Vivo Energy, expressed gratitude to Grobbelaar for his contributions and welcomed Menya, confident that her expertise and vision align with the company’s strategic goals.

