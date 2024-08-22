In Uganda, a quiet revolution is taking place, driven by TotalEnergies EP Uganda. This energy giant isn’t just extracting resources; it’s injecting hope and opportunities into communities that once faced uncertainty. At the core of this transformation are initiatives focused on land access, housing, and vocational training for Project Affected Persons (PAPs), setting a new standard for corporate responsibility in the region.

“We recognized early on that our operations would have a profound impact on local communities,” reads part of the recently released Social report by TotalEnergies. “Our goal was to ensure that this impact was overwhelmingly positive, especially for those directly affected by our projects.”

According to the Social Report officially released by Philippe Groueix, General Manager of TotalEnergies EP Uganda, the company has been committed to creating a long-term positive impact in its host communities and across Uganda since 2012. The report, which was released to the public in July offers detailed insights into various initiatives.

These include the Tilenga Project Social Strategy, land access programs, efforts to improve health and well-being, access to safe water and cleaner energy, as well as stakeholder and community engagement. Additionally, the report highlights the company’s national content, skilling, education initiatives, and actions promoting diversity and inclusion.

One of the most critical aspects of TotalEnergies’ approach has been its commitment to fairness and transparency in land access and resettlement. Before any fieldwork commenced, the company launched extensive sensitization campaigns, ensuring that local communities were not only informed but actively involved in the planning process. This proactive engagement has been pivotal in building trust and ensuring that the resettlement process is as smooth as possible.

To further support the affected communities, TotalEnergies partnered with the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA), offering free services to process essential documents like national identity cards. “This initiative wasn’t just about paperwork,” the spokesperson added. “It was about empowering people with the tools they need to access a range of services and opportunities.”

The commitment to improving living conditions has been evident in various projects across the region. At Anaka Hospital, for example, TotalEnergies undertook the renovation of 12 housing units for healthcare workers. This refurbishment has not only provided better living conditions for the staff but has also had a ripple effect on the quality of care available to the surrounding community.

Recognizing the importance of skills development, TotalEnergies has invested heavily in vocational training programs. These initiatives have touched the lives of both women and men, offering training in diverse fields such as tailoring, welding, hairdressing, catering, plumbing, carpentry, and driving. At Sunmaker Energy Institution alone, over 350 welders have received training, with many now working on projects directly linked to TotalEnergies or independently contributing to the local economy.

The company’s efforts don’t stop there. TotalEnergies has also bolstered local economies by supporting village savings and loan associations (VSLAs). By providing training in essential business skills like costing, budgeting, marketing, and bookkeeping, the company has empowered job seekers and small business owners, fostering economic resilience in these communities.

“These initiatives are about more than just immediate relief,” the spokesperson emphasized. “They are about laying the foundation for sustainable development and long-term prosperity in the region.”

As TotalEnergies continues its operations in Uganda, the impact of these initiatives is becoming increasingly clear. The company is not just reshaping the landscape with its infrastructure projects; it’s reshaping lives, ensuring that the benefits of its work are felt by those who need it most.

