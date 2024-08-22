KAMPALA – Science Teaching and Innovation Africa, a non-profit organization of senior educationists and innovators, hosted a Practical Teaching Challenge campaign to promote science education through hands-on learning. The event aimed to engage primary and secondary school science teachers in using laboratory items and instruction manuals to enhance learning outcomes.

Learners showcased their acquired skills in various science subjects, demonstrating the effectiveness of practical teaching methods.

Amon Rugira, Science Teaching and Innovation Africa, Country Director, emphasized the importance of teaching sciences practically, stating, “Science without innovation is nothing.”

“We use a lot of innovation and research to come up with practical ways that can be used to teach our children which helps them to be enterprising because we believe that science without innovation is nothing.”

Since its inception, the organization has impacted numerous lives, training teachers in partnership with the Ministry of Education and Sports. Rugira noted that their locally-made equipment kits are affordable and accessible, empowering youth with skills to create and earn a living.

To date, he noted that they have supported 1002 schools and trained over 2000 teachers.

“My appeal to the Government and private sector is to aid us scale up production, and re-tooling mechanisms for teachers.”

Dr. Eddie Turyatemba, Assistant Commissioner of Vocational Education, commended the organization for its innovative approach, stating, “Learners learn better with hands-on experience.”

The organization launched a “mini laboratory for schools” kit in April, promoting practical studies in secondary schools. Rugira highlighted the need for continuous professional development for teachers, emphasizing the importance of empowering and building their skills.

Nabbasa Stuart, a biology and chemistry teacher, expressed the organization’s goal of making science teaching easy and interesting, removing the perception that science subjects are difficult. They provide a teacher support platform, offering materials and capacity-building assistance to ensure effective implementation of the new curriculum.

