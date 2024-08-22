KAMPALA – In a bid to support the African Union’s efforts in stabilizing Somalia, the Uganda Police Force is seeking highly skilled and experienced Individual Police Officers (IPOs) to join the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).

The mission, aimed at promoting peace, security, and reconciliation in Somalia, requires dedicated and passionate officers who meet specific eligibility criteria. These include having at least seven years of service, a clean record, a valid driving permit, and a passport.

SCP Frank Mwesigwa – Director Operations, says selected candidates will undergo a rigorous Assessment for Mission Service (AMS) to evaluate their suitability for deployment. The assessment will test their knowledge, skills, and competencies through a written examination, practical driving test, oral interview, computer test, and medical examinations.

The Uganda Police Force is encouraging interested candidates, especially female officers, to apply for this opportunity to serve in the AUSSOM. The application deadline is September 5th, 2024.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

