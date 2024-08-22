KAMPALA – The Uganda Police Force is working to improve educational opportunities for the children and dependents of its officers. According to SSP Nakityo Jane, head of the Formal Education Department, efforts are underway to establish regional schools and vocational institutes.

Currently, the police operate 19 schools, with 10 government-aided and 9 privately owned. A comprehensive database of dependents is also being developed to support planning and resource allocation.

SSP Nakityo called on officers to support the initiative by applying for teaching positions and enrolling their children in these schools. She also encouraged women officers to pursue training opportunities for career growth.

The Mbale Police Wanyela Primary School is a shining example of the impact of these efforts, with 85% of its 1,618 pupils being children of police officers. The school excelled in the 2023 Primary Leaving Examinations, with 30 pupils earning Division One and 71 securing Division Two.

The Police Force owns schools in 12 regions, contributing significantly to the educational advancement of officers’ families. This initiative marks a significant step towards empowering the next generation and ensuring a brighter future for police families across the country.”

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

