KAMPALA – The Mbale Water Supply and Sanitation System project is a comprehensive initiative funded by the Government of Uganda and development partners, aimed at providing medium to long-term solutions to water supply challenges in Mbale city and neighboring areas. The project aligns with the government’s deliberate focus on advancing progress towards achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 6, which emphasizes the importance of ensuring access to safe water and sanitation for all.

The project is divided into two packages to ensure efficient implementation. Package 1, implemented by NWSC, includes the construction of Mbale Water Supply and Sanitation Systems in two lots. Lot 1 focuses on the construction of Mbale Water Supply and Sewerage Systems, while Lot 2 involves the construction of Mbale Water Distribution System and Sanitation Facilities. Package 2, implemented by the Ministry of Water, includes the construction of water supply and sanitation systems in Tirinyi, Kibuku, Kadama, Budaka, Butaleja, and Busolwe.

NWSC has signed a contract and flagged off works for Lot 2, which involves the construction of Mbale Water Distribution System and Sanitation Facilities. The project is expected to commence on October 1, 2024, and be completed by December 31, 2025. China Communications Construction Company Ltd, a renowned international contractor, will execute the works.

This project will have a transformative impact on the lives of residents in Mbale and surrounding areas, providing access to safe and reliable water supply, improving sanitation facilities, and supporting economic development. NWSC remains committed to implementing projects that contribute to the betterment of communities across Uganda.

