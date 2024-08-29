High Court Judge Isaac Muwata has directed the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) to hand over crucial evidence to the defense team in the ongoing trial of Molly Katanga, accused of murdering her husband, Henry Katanga.

The prosecution had applied to tender a police form 17A and physical exhibits, but the defense raised concerns about the chain of movement of the exhibits. Judge Muwata emphasized the importance of ensuring the integrity of the trial and ordered the prosecution to sort out the exhibits that can be tendered in.

The defense team, led by Counsel Peter Kabatsi, had requested access to crucial materials, including biohazard exhibits, to prepare for cross-examination and ensure a fair hearing. The judge advised the prosecution to provide the necessary materials to the defense team, citing Rule 25.

The court adjourned for 10 days to allow the prosecution to provide the necessary materials to the defense team. “The witness must act professionally and provide the evidence in their possession,” Judge Muwata cautioned.

Forensic expert Andrew Mubiru had testified that the handgun used to murder Henry Katanga had the DNA of Molly Katanga and their daughter, Patricia Kankwanzi. “The DNA analysis linked the weapon to the close family members,” Mubiru testified.

However, the defense lawyers objected to the admissibility of the exhibits, arguing that Mubiru is not the right witness to tender them in. They suggested that the police officers who recovered the samples should have been called to exhibit them in court.

The trial is set to resume on September 10, with the defense expected to cross-examine the witness and challenge the admissibility of the exhibits. Molly Katanga is standing trial on charges of murdering her husband, along with her daughters and two other co-accused.

