KAMPALA, UGANDA — ITHUBA Uganda, the official operator of the Uganda National Lottery, has announced the first two winners of the historic LOTTO jackpot draw held on August 3, 2024. Samuel Mbonimpa, a 30-year-old mason from Kyazanga, Lwengo District, and Zeverio Namisi, a 27-year-old factory worker from Kawempe, have come forward to claim their share of the UGX 1 billion jackpot.

Mbonimpa, who played the LOTTO draw 17 using the USSD code *278#, will receive a share of the Division 5 prize of UGX 932,340,000, which will be split among five winners who matched four of the six winning numbers. Namisi, who played at a Kenkom shop, won over UGX 186 million with a wager of UGX 9,000.

Michelle Van Trotsenburg, Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs at ITHUBA Uganda, congratulated the winners and expressed pride in celebrating this monumental moment. “We are delighted to celebrate this life-changing moment with the winners of Uganda’s largest LOTTO jackpot,” she said.

The company is urging the remaining three jackpot winners to come forward and claim their prizes at ITHUBA Uganda’s offices. Winners can validate their tickets at any registered retailer or location where they purchased their ticket. Those who played via USSD and the website can check their numbers using the official website.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

