ENTEBBE – The National Agricultural Research Organization (NARO) has on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Amafh Farms Limited to collaborate on the production and development of macadamia in Uganda.

Amafh Farms Limited is the first and only company in Uganda with a macadamia processing factory, leading the way in macadamia value chain development. The company that has been in the trade for over the last 22 years, operates a vast 1,200-acre macadamia nut trees farm in Mityana district.

Under the new partnership, the two organisations will seek to establish, foster, and promote Research and Development collaboration, linkages, and partnerships. This collaboration also aims to advance macadamia production and processing, focusing on high-value products, effective management, and commercialization programs. The ultimate goal is to enhance the reliability and sustainability of the supply of high-quality macadamia products, ensuring their availability for both domestic and international markets.

Dr. Yona Baguma, the Director General of NARO, expressed his optimism about the collaboration, stating, “This MoU marks a significant step forward in our efforts to enhance Uganda’s macadamia industry. By combining NARO’s research expertise with Amafh Farms’ practical experience, we are confident that we can achieve remarkable progress in this sector, benefiting not only the farmers but also the nation as a whole.”

He noted that the initiative is in line with the directive of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to promote macadamia as a high-value crop due to its potential to increase household incomes and its value in responding to climate change.

He commended Amafh Farms’ efforts in value addition, saying the partnership will intensify and broaden the value-added commodities. The two organizations will work together to develop high-yielding macadamia varieties and improve agronomic practices. The partnership will also facilitate access to NARO’s facilities and expertise in plant breeding, pest control, and value addition, among other areas.

Dr. Baguma outlined NARO’s commitment to supporting the macadamia industry, with plans to conduct soil mapping through the department at the National Agricultural Laboratories (NaRL) at Kawanda to identify suitable sites for macadamia growing in Uganda. Recognizing the crop’s novelty, he stressed the need to strengthen seed systems by drawing lessons from other crops like coffee.

“We also need to mobilize farmers through the Parish Development Model (PDM) and cooperative societies to enlist more farmers and establish production and market systems across the country.” He observed.

He said, through its network of 16 institutes, NARO provides an instant structure through which farmers across the country can be reached almost instantly.

To support the industry’s growth, Dr. Baguma called for appropriate policy support, indicating that NARO would work closely with the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries to identify and implement necessary policies.

“To ensure that we hit the ground running, we should convene a stakeholders’ meeting at Amafh Farms within the next 100 days to draw up a comprehensive action plan.” He directed.

Mr. Morvi Asim, the Managing Directior Amafh Farms revealed that his company had initiated the Macadamia Outgrower Extension Project (MOGEP), through which they target to transform the livelihoods of over 250,000 small-scale farmers across Uganda. In its initial phase, MOGEP aims to plant 25 million macadamia trees, creating employment for more than 2.5 million individuals and contributing to national food security.

He noted that through the project, they provide farmers with high-quality seedlings, essential extension services, and a robust buyback program, enabling them to diversify income streams while continuing to grow staple foods. The project is closely aligned with several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including No Poverty, Zero Hunger, Good Health and Well-being, and Climate Action. It adheres to Climate Smart Agriculture principles and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards, emphasizing environmental protection, greenhouse gas reduction, and sustainable practices.

Under the brand name Macarica, Amafh Farms’ product profile includes culinary products like macadamia nut butter, oil, and flour, as well as confectionery, skincare, and industrial products. The collaboration with NARO will further enhance the value chain by researching new products from macadamia by-products, optimizing supply chains, and promoting macadamia exports to international markets.

The partnership also emphasizes sustainability and climate adaptation, with joint efforts to research and implement water management techniques, organic farming practices, and macadamia waste utilization. Additionally, NARO and Amafh Farms Limited will work on empowering youth and women in the macadamia sector, promoting certification and quality standards, and conducting market research to explore new opportunities.

