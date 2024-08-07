Two lawyers, John Matovu and Fred Makada, have been given an ultimatum of three days to appear in court on charges of theft of over Shs4.1 billion meant for war loss compensation to Busoga Growers Cooperatives.

The Anti-Corruption court presided over by Abert Asiimwe has today issued a fresh summons with a warning of a warrant of arrest if they fail to appear again.

The lawyers face charges of abuse of office, causing financial loss, theft by agents, and conspiracy to defraud. They allegedly stole funds meant for war loss compensation while entrusted as advocates for the Busoga Growers Cooperative Union.

Two co-accused, Charles Basoga and James Muganza, have been granted cash bail of Shs5 million and a non-cash bond of Shs20 million for their sureties. They were ordered to deposit their passports with the court and not to visit the offices of Busoga Growers Cooperative Union or interfere with witnesses.

The prosecution alleges that between 2018 and 2023, the accused abused their authority, received funds meant for war compensation, and put the money to personal use, causing financial loss to the cooperative union. The lawyers are accused of stealing billions of shillings meant for war loss compensation.

The court has set August 12th for plea taking, and the lawyers’ failure to appear may result in a warrant of arrest. The case highlights the importance of accountability and transparency in the management of cooperative funds.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

