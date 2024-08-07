KAMPALA, UGANDA – Toyota by CFAO has extended its partnership with the Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon as the official mobility partner for the 2024 event, scheduled to take place on August 24th in Kasese. This partnership aims to promote healthy lifestyles, community engagement, and athletic excellence.

As part of the partnership, CFAO will provide two Hybrid Electric lead cars – a Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid Electric and a Toyota Rav4 Hybrid Electric SUV – for the 42 km and 21 km race routes. These vehicles blend style, comfort, and versatility with eco-friendly hybrid technology, reducing emissions and minimizing environmental impact while providing a top-notch driving experience.

Isaac Tegule, Marketing Manager of CFAO Mobility, expressed pride in supporting an event that fosters community engagement and development while promoting talent discovery. “Our commitment ensures the marathon benefits from the highest standards of reliability and efficiency,” he said. “As CFAO Mobility, we are proud to support an event that fosters community engagement and development while promoting talent discovery.”

The 2024 Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon promises an exhilarating experience for participants of all levels, featuring four categories – 42km, 21km, 10km, and 5km. The event has grown significantly since its inception, with over 2,000 runners participating in the previous edition.

World Athletics, the global governing body for athletics, officially certified the Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon course earlier this year. This certification allows elite athletes to compete on a globally recognized course, making any times made on the course recognized for entry into global races like the Olympics and even record books.

Amos Wekesa, Director of Equator Hikes, expressed gratitude for Toyota by CFAO’s support, emphasizing the shared values of endurance, innovation, and community engagement. “Their support means the world to us and makes a huge difference,” he said. “Seeing our vision come to life is incredibly fulfilling. We’ve grown from 800 runners in the first edition to 2,000 last year. This year, we expect even more.”

Early bird registration for the marathon is currently open, with fees set at UGX 50,000 for East African Community citizens and residents, and USD 50 for international runners before July 1st.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

