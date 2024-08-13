A judicial appointment has sparked controversy in Uganda, as Justice Bukirwa Faridah Shamilah, attached to the Jinja High Court, remains unconfirmed despite her acting capacity appointment by President Museveni.

Principal Judge Flavian Zeija has directed Justice Bukirwa to hand over her office and case files she is handling by August 15, citing the lack of confirmation.

Concerned lawyers in Jinja petitioned President Museveni, seeking clarification on the delay.

They praised Justice Bukirwa’s performance, urging her confirmation to continue serving with integrity.

In 2022, she was among 16 judges appointed in acting capacity, but the Constitutional Court later ruled that such appointments are not provided for in the Constitution.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) argued that the Constitution allows for acting capacity appointments, intended as an assessment tool.

However, the Supreme Court has yet to determine the appeal against the Constitutional Court’s decision.

Justice Bukirwa’s situation raises questions about the judicial appointment process and the fate of other judges appointed in acting capacity.

The Principal Judge’s directive has sparked concerns about the continuity of justice and the impact on pending cases.

The Judicial Service Commission must address the confirmation delay and provide clarity on the appointment process to ensure the smooth functioning of the judiciary.

Justice Bukirwa’s situation highlights the need for transparency and efficiency in the appointment and confirmation of judges.

