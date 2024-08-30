Kampala, August 30, 2024 – Music lovers in Uganda are in for a treat as the city gears up to host the iconic ABBA Re-Björn tribute act, courtesy of a partnership between I&M Bank Uganda and Uganda Breweries Ltd (UBL).

The two-day concert, set to take place on September 6-7, 2024, at Somewhere Else Bar and Restaurant in Naguru, promises to be an unforgettable experience, with the UK-based group set to perform the Swedish pop sensation’s greatest hits.

The event, which is expected to attract a large crowd of music enthusiasts, will feature ABBA Re-Björn’s talented singers, who will perform the band’s most popular songs with captivating Swedish accents, tight harmonies, and high-energy performances. Fans are encouraged to dress in their best ABBA-inspired attire for special recognition.

Tickets for the concert are available on Quicket for UGX 150,000, with a 10% discount for I&M Bank Mastercard holders. With only 400 spots available per show, attendees are advised to secure their tickets promptly.

According to Annette Nakiyaga, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at I&M Bank, the partnership with ABBA Re-Björn demonstrates the bank’s commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences. “We are thrilled to bring this world-class act to Kampala, and we believe that our customers will truly enjoy this unique and memorable experience,” she said.

UBL will ensure that attendees have a wide range of drinks to enjoy during the concert, including Gordon’s Gin and Tanqueray. Brian Balaba, UBL’s Reserve Manager, noted, “Our expert mixologists will craft cocktails to suit every taste, complemented by bottle offers.”

Other sponsors include Kabira Country Club, Muwafu Holdings, Equator Catering, Travelcare Uganda, and Nation Media Group.

The ABBA Re-Björn concert promises to be an unforgettable night of music, fun, and entertainment, and music lovers in Uganda are eagerly anticipating the event. Don’t miss out on this incredible experience!

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

