The Ministry of ICT and National Guidance has explained the procurement of vehicles, citing inaccuracies and misinformation.

In a statement on Sunday, the ministry said “We acknowledge the reports regarding the procurement of vehicles at the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance which alleged the purchase of a single government vehicle for Ugx965 million,” and clarified that “two vehicles were procured, not one.”

The vehicles, registered as UG 0057N and UG 0058N, were acquired in accordance with established guidelines and protocols, the ministry indicated. “All necessary approvals and procedures were followed,” the ministry stated.

The ministry’s statement comes amidst reports of an investigation by the Auditor General into the vehicle procurement. The ministry maintains that due process was followed and that the vehicles are available for public inspection.

“We value our media stakeholders for their interest in what we do and vigilance to such public procurements. Your scrutiny is essential in upholding the standards and integrity of public services,” the ministry added.

