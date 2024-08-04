KAMPALA, UGANDA – Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa has confirmed that he and his colleagues are safe after surviving a helicopter crash on Saturday evening.

“Dear all, my colleagues and I are all okay. No one is hurt,” Tayebwa said in a post on social media, responding to a trending news story about the incident.

Tayebwa was traveling from Bushenyi to Kampala after attending a giveaway ceremony when the helicopter he was aboard experienced a technical glitch, causing a fire in the cockpit. The pilot was forced to make an emergency landing, and Tayebwa’s security team quickly responded to rescue the passengers.

According to sources, the helicopter was not equipped with night vision, and the pilot, BAR’s CEO Barak Orland, had initially been advised not to fly at night. However, he assured Tayebwa’s team that he could safely fly them to Kampala.

Fortunately, all passengers on board sustained only minor injuries. Tayebwa’s statement on social media reassured the public that he and his colleagues were unharmed.

The incident has raised concerns about aviation safety in Uganda, and an investigation into the cause of the technical glitch is expected to be launched.

Tayebwa had earlier attended the commissioning of the newly constructed Kole-Gulu-Nebbi-Arua 132kv power line, connecting the West Nile sub-region to the national grid, alongside President Museveni.

The Deputy Speaker’s office has not yet released an official statement on the incident, but sources close to the matter confirm that an investigation is underway.

