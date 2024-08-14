The High Court in Kampala has halted the corruption trial of three MPs – Paul Akamba, Yusuf Mutembuli, and Cissy Namujju Dionizza – due to human rights concerns.

The MPs are accused of seeking a 20% kickback from the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) chairperson Mariam Wangadya to enhance its budget.

However, Akamba filed an application alleging human rights violations, including abduction, torture, and unlawful re-arrest, which the court must determine before proceeding with the trial.

Justice Lawrence Gidudu of the Anti-Corruption Division of the High Court ruled that the trial be stayed pending the disposal of Akamba’s application, citing Section 8(1) of the law, which requires the court to address human rights violations immediately.

Akamba alleges that he was abducted from court premises, held incommunicado for seven days, and subjected to torture. He seeks dismissal of the trials, damages, and condemnation of the Attorney General for infringing on his rights.

The MPs are accused of soliciting an undue advantage from UHRC’s chairperson, Mariam Wangadya, in exchange for influencing the Budget Committee’s decision to increase the commission’s budget.

They deny the charges, which attract a 10-year jail term, fine, or both upon conviction.

The trial has been stayed until August 23, with directives for Akamba to present his application and serve the Attorney General with the necessary documents.

The judge also extended bail for Mutembuli and Namujju until August 30.

