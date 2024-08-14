Former Kyambogo University lecturer, Dr. Eron Lawrence, has been committed to the High Court for trial over allegations of defiling a 16-year-old visually impaired girl.

The state presented a summary of evidence to the Nakawa Chief Magistrates court presided over Ms Christine Nantege , alleging that Dr. Lawrence sedated the girl with a tablet and water before defiling her.

According to the evidence, the victim and three other girls attended a conference in Nairobi with Dr. Lawrence. Upon their return, he offered to drop each girls home, but instead took the victim to a secluded area where he allegedly defiled her.

The victim reported feeling thirsty, and Dr. Lawrence gave her a bottle of water, which made her black out. When she regained consciousness, she found herself in the back seat of the vehicle, with her knickers wet and feeling pain in her genitals.

The state alleges that Dr. Lawrence, who was HIV positive and in a position of authority over the victim, committed the crime on October 12, 2023.

The evidence includes a DNA report matching Dr. Lawrence’s DNA to the victim’s clothing, a toxicological analysis report showing he had taken a male dysfunctional drug, and CCTV footage.

The court document also reveals that Dr. Lawrence denied the allegations but admitted giving the victim water. His vehicle was impounded, and items including handkerchiefs, a silver pack containing a tablet, and plastic containers were recovered.

The presiding Chief Magistrate committed Dr. Lawrence to the High Court for trial, citing the completion of investigations.

According to the charge sheet , it is alleged that on October 12,2023 between Kyambogo University and Namugongo Nsawo village in Wakiso District performed a sexual act with a 16 year old with a disability when he is HIV positive and also a person in authority over her.

It is alleged that Dr Eron committed the crime while he was a Dean of the Faculty of Special Needs and Rehabilitation and the victim was a student in a secondary school in Mukono District.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

