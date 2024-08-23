The Court of Appeal has confirmed Andrew Muwonge, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate, as the rightful winner of the Kayunga District LCV chairperson election that was held on December 16, 2021.

Muwonge garnered 31,830 votes, narrowly defeating National Unity Platform’s (NUP) Harriet Nakwedde, who secured 31,308 votes.

Nakwedde contested the results, alleging electoral malpractices, and petitioned the Mukono High Court on January 3, 2022. However, Muwonge and the Electoral Commission objected to the petition, citing late service.

Justice Alex Ajiji dismissed Nakwedde’s petition on July 14, 2022, due to failure to serve the petition within the stipulated timeframe.

This did not go on well with Nakwedde who appealed against the High Court’s decision, but the Court of Appeal has today upheld the lower court’s ruling.

Justices Geoffrey Kiryabwire, Muzamiru Kibedi, and Christopher Gashirabake concurred that election matters have specific legislation requiring adherence to timelines.

“In our findings, appellant (Nakwedde) fell short of the required 7-day service period as outlined in the Local Government Act,” Justice Kiryabwire remarked.

“Due to the expedited handling of election matters, it is essential that all parties comply with the specified procedural deadlines,” he added.

They dismissed Nakwedde’s appeal, affirming Muwonge’s victory, and ordered each party to bear their own costs.

The court’s verdict, coming almost two years after the initial poll, reaffirms Muwonge’s position as Kayunga LCV chairperson. This outcome emphasizes the significance of strict compliance with electoral procedures and deadlines, which is vital for upholding the credibility and fairness of elections.

