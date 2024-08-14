KAMPALA – Uganda Advertising Association (UAA) in partnership with Loeries and the Uganda Marketers Society (UMS) have officially unveiled the 3rd edition of the Silverback Awards 2024 to be held on Saturday, 23rd November 2024 under the theme “Innovative Sustainable Marketing: Harnessing Ethics, Impact, and Profitability in the Digital Age.”

The theme underscores the critical role of ethical advertising and marketing practices to not only drive profitability, but also have a positive impact on society and the environment. As the digital landscape continues to evolve, this theme invites participants to explore the balance between innovation, sustainability and ethical responsibility in their strategies.

Speaking at the launch of the awards on Wednesday, Rommel Jasi, Chairman Uganda Advertising Association highlighted the need for advertisers and marketers to establish self-regulations to protect the industry and country at large from globally proclaimed unethical practices.

“As Uganda Advertising Association, we have a code of conduct that our members abide by but we also believe we should have joint standards just as the accountants, lawyers and doctors do to not only protect our industry, but for us to be professional and be able to compete at a global scale. This is why partnerships such as the one we have with Loeries and Uganda Marketers Society are important to us and we are thrilled to host our 3rd edition of the most sought after industry award under this timely theme.”

Ms. Charity Winnie Kamusiime-Asiimwe, President of the Marketers Society while speaking at the same event urged marketers to upskill through professional programs to better align with the global professional standards and also compete favorably.

“Programs such as those offered through the Chartered Institute of Marketing, with whom we are proud affiliates, various trainings organized by the society such as the most recently concluded Ignite session are a stepping-stone to further professionalizing our industry. I want to encourage all marketers to enroll for these courses and/or engage in the society’s Organised learning events in addition to participating in the Silverback Awards. As we all know, we’re now operating in a global village, which requires a global outlook for impactful indigenous executions. We need to make ourselves more marketable and this is just the first step to achieving this agenda.”

The awards gala, as has been tradition, will be preceded by a 1 day Industry Symposium taking place on 22nd November 2024, providing an invaluable opportunity for professionals to engage in thought-provoking discussions and gain insights from industry leaders on how to navigate the evolving landscape of ethical marketing.

Key dates;

Submissions: Open 13th August, 2024,

Early bird Submission: 13th August – 6th September, 2024.

Late submission: 7th September – 4th October 2024

Industry Symposium: Friday 22nd November, 2024.

Awards gala: Saturday November 23rd, 2024

Young Silverback competition: Dates to be communicated

For categories and submission details, visit www.silverbackawards.com

