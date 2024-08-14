KAMPALA -Joseph Tamale Mirundi, a prominent political commentator and former presidential press secretary, has died at the age of 60. Mirundi passed away on Tuesday at 11:40 pm at Kisubi Hospital in Kampala due to complications related to lung disease.

According to family sources, Mirundi had been hospitalized for over a month, showing signs of improvement before his condition suddenly deteriorated. His son revealed that doctors had been treating him for water in his lungs, but unfortunately, his health took a turn for the worse when they attempted to drain the fluid, and it turned out to be blood.

Mirundi was sacked by President Museveni as his press secretary in July 2015, a position he had held for approximately 13 years. Since then, he has been a regular commentator on various television stations and vlogs, sharing his insights on politics and current affairs.

Born in 1964 to Molly Namatovu and Yowana Mirundi, the outspoken National Resistance Movement (NRM) member attended Rubaga Senior Secondary School for higher education and later joined Makerere University. Mirundi was appointed President Museveni’s spokesman in 2003.

He carved out a reputation for being a fierce defender of the President, earning him both admirers and critics, and leaving no one indifferent. Mirundi was born in Matale village, Rakai District, as the ninth child of Molly and the late Tamale Mirundi. He came to Kampala in 1979 for secondary school and began writing for Munno newspaper in 1981 while in Senior Three at Rubaga S.S.

He graduated with a degree in Mass Communication from Makerere University. In 1998, he left Munno to start his own two newspapers, The Voice and Lipoota, but unfortunately, they failed to gain traction.

