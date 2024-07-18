MBARARA – Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST) has announced the appointment of Mr. Vincent Kwatampora Kansiime as the new University Secretary, effective 1st July 2024.

Kwatampora’s appointment was reached at during the 99th University Council meeting.

Mr. Kwatampora brings a wealth of experience to this new position. He has served MUST for a significant period of 6 years as the Head Procurement & Disposal Unit. He has also demonstrated strong leadership qualities as the Chairperson of the Senior Administrators’ Forum, as well as a Council member.

Mr. Kwatampora succeeds Mr. Melchior Byaruhanga, who has served MUST for an impressive 27 years, with the last six years as University Secretary.

“We are deeply grateful to Mr. Byaruhanga for his dedication and service to the University.”

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Kwatampora and offer him our full support as he takes on this important role. We are confident that his experience and leadership skills will be invaluable to MUST as we continue to pursue our mission of academic excellence.”

Mbarara University of Science and Technology is an icon of Science, Technology and Innovation in Uganda.

They are producing an all-rounded graduate, ready to impact and empower communities for a Sustainable Future. In contribution to community development and growth, MUST has graduated over 21,439 in the different fields of Science and Technology since her inception in 1989.

Due to her enviable research and innovation facilities, MUST attracts both National and International part- ners and collaborators resulting into a Centre for Innovation and Technology, housing premium flagship programmes like: The Consortium for Affordable Medical Technology (CAMTech); Pharm-Bio Technology and Traditional Medicine Centre; The Software Incubation and Innovations Unit (SIIU) and The Business Incubation Centre.

The Centre focuses on enhancing the potentiality of University students and staff to innovate, co-create and generate commercially viable innovations that provide solutions to the challenges faced by the local, national and global communities.

