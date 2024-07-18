President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has delivered a lecture of opportunity to 43 Police and Prisons Officers at State House, Entebbe.

The officers have been undergoing a senior promotional training course at the Police Senior Command and Staff College, Bwebajja. Out of the 43 Officers, five were from the Uganda Prisons Services.

During the training, the officers were taken through several course units such as strategic command and security, operational staff work and duties, political education, contemporary policing, leadership & management, new laws & legislation, strategic investigation and intelligence.

President Museveni noted that it was necessary to equip the officers with additional knowledge, with a focus on national interest other than identity.

The President further urged the officers to participate in the socio-economic transformation of the country by emphasising prosperity (producing goods and services for sale) and institutional building by setting up a society based on science.

