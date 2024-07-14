Geneva, July 12th, 2024 – The United Nations Human Rights Council has adopted a resolution on enhancing international cooperation in the field of human rights, presented by Uganda on behalf of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). The resolution, adopted with 31 votes in favor, 13 against, and 2 abstentions, aims to reaffirm the collective commitment to promoting international cooperation among UN member states in the field of human rights.

The resolution emphasizes the importance of cooperation in promoting a culture of tolerance and respect for diversity, and implores the High Commissioner to prioritize regional seminars on North-South, South-South, and triangular cooperation. Despite widespread support, the European Union and the United States voted against the resolution, citing concerns over language and terminology not endorsed by the UN membership.

The EU expressed concerns over the use of terms such as the New International Economic Order (NIEO) and Universal Coercive Measures (UCMs), while the US objected to references to international declarations not endorsed by the Council. Argentina, a NAM member, abstained from voting, citing concerns over the use of non-consensus terms.

The adoption of the resolution demonstrates the commitment of the international community to promoting human rights through cooperation and dialogue. Uganda’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Amb. Arthur Kafeero, emphasized that the resolution reaffirms the duty of states to cooperate with one another in accordance with the UN Charter. The resolution’s adoption marks a significant step forward in promoting international cooperation in the field of human rights.

