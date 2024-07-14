KAMPALA – The 2023 Annual National Report on Countering Trafficking in Persons in Uganda has revealed a drop in the number of cases of trafficking in persons reported to police.

In 2023, the police recorded 1006 cases of trafficking in persons. This is compared to 1,200 cases in 2022, signifying a 16.6% decrease in the number of cases reported to police.

While presenting the report to stakeholders at the Silver Springs Hotel in Kampala, the office of the Uganda’s National Coordination Office for Prevention of Trafficking in Persons, suggested that the drop could either be that the cases are reducing or are not being reported to police.

During the period under review, cases of child trafficking were the highest, with 510 representing 50.69%, as compared to adult trafficking, which had 496 cases, representing 49.30%. The victims were domestically abused for sex and labor exploitation

Of these 1006 cases, 576 were submitted to the office of the directorate of public prosecution (ODPP) for perusal and legal advice. 331 cases were taken to court, out of which 11 secured convictions. One case was dismissed, while 319 cases were pending in court.

Elgon, Greater Masaka, Kampala Metropolitan Police South, and Wamala Regions topped as sources of domestic trafficking, while Katwe, Mubende, Namisindwa, and Kamwenge, among others, emerged as districts or divisions from which children are being trafficked.

The report shows that in 2023, Uganda will be either the origin of trafficking in person, in transit, or as a destination.

Externally, Uganda recorded 10 cases. This is attributed to migrants and workers who exit the country using unofficial channels.

Col. Geoffrey Kambere of the Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control in the Ministry of Internal Affairs, who represented the Permanent Secretary of Internal Affairs, presided over the launch of the report.

Col. Kambere appealed to stakeholders to make use of the report in the fight against trafficking in persons.

He noted that the focus has been shifted to conducting public awareness and sensitization campaigns against trafficking in persons and building the capacity of investigators, prosecutors, judicial officers, and other stakeholders. However, he noted that much emphasis was put on strengthening coordination among stakeholders. Col. Kambere assured Ugandans that in 2024, the focus will continue to be put on the enhancement of public awareness and sensitization campaigns against trafficking in persons and capacity building for stakeholders to mainly ensure punishment of offenders and protection of victims.

