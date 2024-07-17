The United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has announced the appointment of Lisa Chesney MBE as the new British High Commissioner to Uganda. She will take up her appointment in October 2024, replacing Kate Airey OBE.

Ms. Chesney brings a wealth of experience to her new role, having served in various capacities in international diplomacy, security, and counter-terrorism. Her most recent posting was as British High Commissioner to Sierra Leone, a position she held from 2021 to present.

Prior to her appointment as High Commissioner, Ms. Chesney served as Head of the Counter-Extremism Unit at the Home Office, where she played a key role in shaping the UK’s counter-extremism strategy. She also served as Deputy Head of the Security Policy Department at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, leading on strategic security issues and delivery of the 2015 Strategic Defence and Security Review.

Ms. Chesney has also gained valuable experience in fragile and conflict-affected states, having served as Deputy Head of Mission in Mogadishu and Head of Politics and Strategic Communications in Lashkar Gah, Helmand Province.

In addition to her diplomatic experience, Ms. Chesney has also worked in the private sector, holding various roles at Coats Plc, including European Category Director and Central Europe Marketing Manager.

Ms. Chesney is a graduate of St Andrews University and the Institute of Management Development, and was awarded an MBE in the New Year’s Honours list in 2014.

In a statement, Ms. Chesney expressed her pride in her appointment and looked forward to joining the British High Commission in Uganda team in October. She acknowledged the legacy of her predecessor, Kate Airey OBE, and expressed her commitment to building on the strong relationship between the UK and Uganda.

