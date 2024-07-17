A Uganda-based doctor and entrepreneur, Shamim Kariisa, has invented an innovative AI chatbot, KETI, through her Chil Femtech Center. KETI is designed to help patients make sense of medical records and documents. “This revolutionary tool allows users to write any text or upload medical documents, and KETI will provide clear, easy-to-understand explanations in their native language,” Dr. Shamim emphasized.

The goal of KETI is not to replace doctors but to ensure that medical information is accessible and understandable for everyone, especially those who find medical jargon confusing. “Patients have the right to understand any treatment given or planned for them. Providing right, easy-to-understand information upholds this great human right,” Shamim explained.

Dr. Shamim, the Group Chief Executive Officer and the brilliant mind behind KETI, explained the reason behind this new initiative, which is a game-changer in the medical field. “We work closely with rural health facilities and know how difficult it can be for patients to remember everything a doctor says during a virtual visit. This KETI AI Medical Records Interpreter is accessible via web and WhatsApp, hence making it easy for both those living in urban and rural communities,” she added.

This initiative is equally thrilled with application ease as patients only require to go to the chatbot, which has the capacity to interpret handwritten doctor notes or prescriptions. “Imagine seeing an online doctor who explains your condition, but by the time you get home, you’ve forgotten most of it. Now, with KETI, you can simply upload the document your doctor gave you, and the bot will provide you with a detailed explanation, helping you remember what was said.”

This new feature empowers patients by making it easier to understand their health and the care they receive. Regarding the service charges, Dr. Shamim shared a preparation in which they have since embarked on to find the best way to make this sustainable. One day, the bot itself might even help us figure out the best revenue model. For now, though, we’re excited to offer this service completely free of charge.

Chil Femtech Center is committed to making healthcare more accessible and understandable through innovative technology. The launch of this version of KETI is a significant step towards improving healthcare outcomes, especially for those in rural and underserved communities, but also for urban patients.

Chil Femtech Center is a leading digital health company dedicated to improving healthcare access and outcomes for people in developing countries. We focus on supporting the healthcare ecosystem in Africa by bridging gaps in healthcare delivery through AI-driven solutions.

With KETI, we aim to transform the patient experience, ensuring that everyone, regardless of their location or background, has the tools they need to understand their health better. The invention offers medical records in a number of languages, including English, French, Swahili, among others.

