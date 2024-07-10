Uganda has reaffirmed its commitment to the Northern Corridor Integration Projects (NCIPs), with Amb. Richard Kabonero, National Coordinator for Uganda, highlighting significant progress in various clusters coordinated by Uganda.

Speaking during the NCIPs National Coordinators’ Virtual Meeting convened by Rwanda on July 10, 2024, Amb. Kabonero expressed gratitude to Rwanda for hosting the meeting and recalled the bilateral NCIP Consultative meetings in Kigali and Nairobi, emphasizing the revived commitment to NCIPs and infrastructure projects.

Amb. Kabonero provided a comprehensive update on the progress of clusters coordinated by Uganda, including ICT and Infrastructure Development, Standard Gauge Railways (SGR), Project Financing and Private Sector Participation, and Oil Refinery Development. He highlighted notable achievements, such as the operationalization of the One Network Area (ONA) for voice, data, and SMS, progress in cross-border broadband interconnectivity, and the commitment to regional satellite communication.

The meeting, chaired by Ms. Clementine Mukeka, National Coordinator and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Rwanda, brought together key representatives from NCIPs member states, including Kenya, South Sudan, and Uganda.

Dr. Alice Yalla, representing Kenya, highlighted Kenya’s achievements over the past decade and expressed optimism about the future of NCIPs. Hon. Biel Jock Thuch, National Coordinator for Northern Corridor of South Sudan, expressed eagerness to contribute to NCIPs initiatives and strengthen collaboration with other member states.

The meeting discussed the implementation of joint Memoranda of Understanding (MoU’s) and frameworks, including the single tourist visa, ONA MoU, and the Defense and Security Act. Member states reaffirmed their commitment to these agreements and discussed innovative approaches to enhance collaboration.

The Northern Corridor Integration Projects (NCIP) initiative aims to enhance infrastructure and boost economic development in the region by improving transportation, energy, and ICT infrastructure. Key projects include railway, road, and oil pipeline development, and port modernization.

By streamlining logistics and connectivity, NCIP aims to promote regional integration, increase trade efficiency, and support sustainable development in East Africa.

