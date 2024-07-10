KAMPALA —Uganda Baati Limited has opened its 14th showroom in Luwero District. The new showroom, located on Gulu Road, Kasana Town, will provide residents with access to a wide range of steel building solutions, including roofing sheets and other products.

“We are excited to bring the Uganda Baati experience to Luwero,” said Patrick Katende, Head of Service Centers and Sales at Uganda Baati. “In our 60 years of existence, one of the things that speaks for us as a company is innovation of quality building solutions. Our journey for roofing sheets began with Dumuzas and then progressed to CoverMax, Versatile, Romantile, Orientile, and Lifestile.”

The new showroom is part of Uganda Baati’s efforts to support the growth and development of Luwero District, which is experiencing significant growth. “We are committed to bringing our wide range of products and expertise closer to our customers,” added Katende.

Uganda Baati has a total of 14 showrooms in different parts of Uganda, including Jinja, Tororo, Mbale, Arua, Gulu, Entebbe, Mukono, Masaka, Hoima, Mbarara, Fort Portal, Lira, Soroti, and Nansana.

