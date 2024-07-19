BUKOTO — Uganda Breweries in partnership with the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has commissioned a UGX 130m new sanitation block in Bukoto market, one of the suburbs of Kampala which currently has a population of about 500 people.

This newly commissioned block is intended for use by the traders of this particular market and the neighboring community.

Over the past two decades, Uganda has experienced economic growth which has led to a high influx of people moving from rural areas to informal settlements around urban centers. The increase in population has caused stress on the available water and sanitation services in urban areas as they cannot support the growing number of urban dwellers.

According to Water.org – a global non-profit organization working to bring water and sanitation to the world, about 83% of Uganda’s population lack access to a reliable source of water, and 7 million people lack access to improved sanitation solutions. The 2024 National Population and Housing Census indicates that Kampala’s daytime population stands at 2.5 million people. The majority of these are unable to access clean toilets and bathrooms which has led them to dispose off human waste inappropriately.

Speaking during the commissioning, Uganda Breweries Managing Director, Andrew Kilonzo emphasized the organization’s commitment to improving sanitation and providing safe water options to various communities around the Kampala suburbs whose residents for a long time have had challenges with accessing clean and safe water as well as toilets and bathrooms that are in a good condition.

“Access to clean and safe water remains a significant challenge in Uganda, and while there have been improvements in recent years, a substantial portion of the population still lacks access to clean water and sanitation facilities. By providing this vital resource, we have taken a commendable step towards empowering the people of Bukoto Market and enabling them to lead healthier and more productive lives,” he said.

“As the brewery, we have made our commitment to get ways to share value with the community we are part of. Witnessing the launch of this facility today makes us optimistic that we have taken another step in the right direction.” He added.

Kilonzo said that Uganda Breweries’ commitment to enhancing access to clean water, sanitation, and hygiene is in line with the organisation’s Spirit of Progress agenda, which aims at making a positive contribution in areas where the company operates.

The sanitation block comprises of 6 toilet stances, 2 showering rooms, and 1 tap for water for drinking, food preparation, and other purposes. This all together is going to serve an average population of over 500 people. The sanitation blocks will be accessible to the community members 24/7 and will contain running water in the toilets, bathrooms, and handwashing area.

In her remarks, the KCCA Executive Director, Dorothy Kisaka applauded Uganda Breweries for the great work they have done in improving the levels of sanitation in various areas around the suburbs of Kampala and beyond. She also stated that the issues of sanitation in the markets of Kampala cannot be ignored because of the health hazards they have caused to the people living in those communities, especially during the rainy seasons. She emphasized the importance of such partnerships that solve societal problems as one of the solutions to bringing about development around the city.

“As KCCA we are aware of the sanitation gaps in our city and the need for facilities that are accessible with clean water sources in areas in the city that have very high numbers of people. So, we are always happy to partner with different organizations that are interested in being part of the change. We are grateful for this amazing partnership with the brewery and I am optimistic that this is only the beginning of great partnerships in years to come,” said Kisaka.

“I also thank the local leaders of Nakawa who have collectively worked with their respective communities to support the project implementers. It’s your love and dedication to your community and the people that have made this project a success. To the people of Bukoto market, I urge you to make it your responsibility to take good care and maintain this facility so that it can serve many of us for many years to come,” Kisaka added.

Under Uganda Breweries’ Spirit of Progress agenda the ‘Water of Life,’ program covers the brewery’s work in replenishing and enhancing access to clean water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) in communities across the country. UBL has been able to construct over 15 ablution sanitation blocks and 30 boreholes across Uganda through its various partnerships which have benefited thousands of residents in various communities nationwide.

