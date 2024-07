KAMPALA – President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is expected to address the Nation on Saturday, July 20, 2024, at 8pm.

According to The Presidential Press Unit,

Museveni will focus on the issue of wealth creation and other crucial matters of national importance.

“The address will be broadcasted live on all major radio and television stations, as well as digital platforms.”

“We kindly request that you tune in and follow the address!”

