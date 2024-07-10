KAMPALA — The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has warned media houses and online publishers to stop engaging in blackmail and economic sabotage, or face regulatory action.

The move is aimed a protecting investors and safeguard the country’s economic growth,” the UCC said in an advisory.

The warning comes on the heels of a disturbing trend where online platforms have been used to blackmail and extort money from investors, including high-profile individuals like Sheikh Mohammed Bin Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum, a member of the Dubai Royal family.

Other media outlets have also been used to sabotage a government project aimed at reducing fuel costs in Uganda through a partnership between Vitol Energy and UNOC, a source said.

The UCC’s warning is grounded in the Uganda Communications Act 2013 and the Regulations made under it, which prohibit the publication and broadcasting of content that contravenes the broadcasting standards and the Code of Ethics for journalists.

“The publication and/or broadcasting of content that contravenes the broadcasting standards enshrined in the Act and the Regulations, including fabricated and/or malicious stories, is prohibited,” said Nyombi Thembo, Executive Director of UCC. “Such offenses may lead to regulatory sanctions, including suspension or revocation of licenses, as well as criminal prosecution for a myriad of criminal offenses, including publication of prohibited content, criminal libel, and malicious information, among others.”

Thembo emphasized that the Commission has commenced a nationwide crackdown on unprofessional and illegal providers of media services. “All persons engaged in the provision of broadcasting services, including those operating online media outlets, such as online television, online radios, online newspapers, vlogs, and blogs, are reminded to uphold the law, the minimum broadcasting standards, and the Code of Ethics for journalists,” he said.

“We urge the public to report to the Commission any providers of broadcasting services that attempt to extort and/or otherwise demand payment before any defamatory stories are corrected or otherwise deleted from the media platforms,” Thembo added. “We are committed to protecting the public from harm and ensuring a safe and informative communication environment in Uganda, in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution and the laws of Uganda.”

