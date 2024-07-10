KAMPALA — In a dramatic turn of events, the third witness in the ongoing trial of the alleged murder of Kampala businessman Henry Katanga on Wednesday July 10, contradicted his statements.

Under heavy cross-examination by defence lawyer MacDosman Kabega, Mr. Owang Peter, a police officer attached to Bugolobi Police Station, changed his statements in court.

Lead prosecutor Samali Wakooli, had called Owang to testify against Molly Katanga, accused of murdering her husband, Henry Katanga.

Molly Katanga, who the defence team insist was a victim of the incident that led to the death of her husband on the fateful day of November 2, 2023 is being tried alongside her daughters — Patricia Kankwanzi and Martha Nkwanzi charged with destroying evidence while the family’s shamba boy, George Amanyire, and medic Charles Otai, are also charged with accessory after a fact.

Initially, Owang testified that he received a phone call from Dr. Otai, informing him of a suicide by shooting at the scene. He also stated that Patricia, who was present at the scene, wanted to report the incident as an accident. However, during cross-examination by defense lawyer Kabega, Owang contradicted his earlier statement, saying he didn’t record Patricia’s statement about reporting the incident as an accident in his initial statement.

Kabega pressed Owang to explain the discrepancy, and the witness admitted that he might have forgotten to record some details. The defense lawyer then pointed out that Owang’s statement, made two days after the incident, omitted crucial information, including Martha’s presence at the scene.

The witness’s changes in statements raised questions about the reliability of his testimony and the investigation. The defense team pointed out these inconsistencies to build their argument that the witness was not credible. The prosecution, however, maintained that the witness’s statements were genuine and that any discrepancies were minor.

The presiding judge, Isaac Muwata, allowed the witness’s police statement to be admitted as defense exhibit D3, potentially weakening the prosecution’s case. The trial continued later on Wednesday afternoon with prosecution witness number 4, a relative of the accused.

