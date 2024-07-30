The Love Scotch Affair, an immersive campaign created by Uganda Breweries Ltd (UBL), to reintroduce whisky lovers to scotch, came to an enthralling end on the weekend at Tales Lounge in Bukoto.

Tales Lounge, arguably one of Kampala’s hottest hangout spots, was full to capacity by as early as 9PM, with guests ready for an unforgettable evening.

She Walker DJ Alisha took it upon herself to set the perfect party mood for the night. The female disc spinner was simply on fire as she wowed the crowd with an exciting set, that ensured that the Love Scotch Affair ended on a high.

Alicia took revelers on a musical journey that featured bangers from Kidandali, 90s RnB, Hip-hop, Amapiano and of course the hard-hitting Afro beats. Rightly put; Alicia took charge and meant business. With bottles of whisky flowing, partygoers danced and sang to almost everything Alisha played.

Tales was a vibe! The frequent sparks of waitresses delivering perfect serves of the different whiskies, the loud toasts with clinking sounds of glasses, all spoke to a celebration of shared passions.

“We are thrilled with what we have been able to achieve with the Love Scotch Affair. We’ve had a great time with our whisky lovers, and we have been able to demystify myths about whisky, learnt about the perfect scotch pairings and savoury cocktails. It has been two months of fun, and we are happy that we managed to bring whisky lovers and enthusiasts together,” said Christine Kyokunda, the Scotch & Reserve Brand Manager at UBL.

Being the campaign finale, UBL put on a show-stopping display. They brought out every scotch and whisky in their portfolio for guests to enjoy. From Johnnie Walker Red Label to Blue Label, VAT 69, J&B and the Singleton, there was something for everyone.

Cocktails lovers were in for a grand treat; from the classics—smoky, spicy, or fruity; there was something to cater to every palate.

“Whisky lovers welcomed the Love Scotch Affair with open arms, and they have supported by purchasing and consuming our scotch products everywhere we have gone. Events like these allow us create lasting memories, while showcasing the versatility and timeless appeal of our scotch whiskies,” Kyokunda added.

The Love Scotch Affair has not only reintroduced whisky enthusiasts to the rich flavours of scotch, but has also cemented Johnnie Walker’s place in celebratory events, creating unforgettable experiences for all who attended.

As the campaign took its final bow, it left behind a trail of cherished memories and renewed love for scotch amongst Kampala’s whisky lovers. According to Kyokunda, the Love Scotch Affair is set to lead up to something even grander, and she advised us to watch the space!

