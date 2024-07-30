KAMPALA – The African Centre for Media Excellence (ACME) has unveiled the highly anticipated shortlist of finalists for the 10th Annual Uganda National Journalism Awards. This year’s competition saw a significant shift in judging criteria, with a focus on a journalist’s overall body of work and its impact, rather than individual entries.

The awards, which celebrate journalistic excellence in Uganda, received entries from 154 journalists, with 36% of participants being female – a notable increase from 27% in 2023. The finalists showcase a diverse range of media types, including print, radio, television, and online news sites and podcasts.

A distinguished panel of 14 experienced media professionals rigorously assessed the submissions, looking for a consistently high standard across multiple news events or topics within a chosen area. The judges were impressed by the efforts of journalists who adhered to the new requirement to submit a body of work and hope this trend will continue.

The awards have recognized the extraordinary work of journalists in informing, educating, and engaging the public for a decade. ACME’s Executive Director, Dr. George Lugalambi, emphasized the significance of the awards, stating, “They affirm the vital role of the media in our evolving world.”

The finalists will be announced in various categories, including investigative reporting, feature writing, and photography, among others. The finalists will be honoured at a gala event on Wednesday, 31 July at Mestil Hotel in Kampala.

The Uganda National Journalism Awards aim to inspire journalists to push boundaries, tackle critical issues, and drive positive change. By recognizing and celebrating exceptional journalism, the awards promote excellence and set benchmarks for quality journalism in Uganda.

Key Statistics:

Total number of participating journalists: 154

Female participants: 36% (up from 27% in 2023)

Media type representation: 57% – Print; 17% – Radio; 17% – Television; 9% – Online news sites and podcasts

Regional distribution: Kampala – 59%; Northern region – 23%; Western region – 6%; Eastern region – 3%; Central region – 9%

Uganda National Journalism Awards 2024 shortlist

Agriculture reporting

Henry Okurut, UBC Television

Joshua Kato, New Vision

Martin Amayiko, Radio Simba

Business, economy and finance reporting

Ismail Musa Ladu, Daily Monitor

Ronah Nahabwe, Smart24 TV

Ronald Musoke, The Independent

Community reporting

Barbara Nalweyiso, Daily Monitor

Dan Ayebare, Solutions Now Africa

Hafiz Bakhit, Vision Group

Education reporting

Damali Mukhaye, Daily Monitor

Dorothy Nagitta, Daily Monitor

Ivan S. Tolit, 102 Mega FM

Energy and natural resources reporting

Hakim Wampamba, NBS Television

John Odyek, New Vision

John Okot, Freelance journalist

Environment reporting

Daniel Wandera, Daily Monitor

Michael Wambi, Uganda Radio Network

Simon Chris Makanga, Agatha Nambuya and Brian Alvin Mugerwa, Athari Media Support Africa

Health reporting

Rhonet Atwiine, Solutions Now Africa

Samuel Ssebuliba, Spark TV

Walter Mwesigye, NTV Uganda

Justice, law and order reporting

Christopher P. Kayonga, Daily Monitor

Ibrahim Ruhweza, New Vision

Simon Masaba, New Vision

Political reporting

Jamila Mulindwa, Yiga Julius Bakabaage and Nelson Babyale, NBS Television

Mary Karugaba and Henry Ssekanjako, New Vision

Umaru Kashaka, New Vision

Public accountability reporting

Charles Etukuri, New Vision

Daniel Lutaaya, News 24/7

Esther Oluka, Daily Monitor

Jacobs Seaman Odongo, Daily Monitor

Public works and infrastructure reporting

Julius Barigaba, The EastAfrican

Religion reporting

Eddy Olwa, UBC Television

Hasifu Ssekiwunga, BBS Terefayina

Joyce Ritah Nakato, NTV Uganda

Science and technology reporting

Paul Murungi, Daily Monitor

Sports reporting

Joseph Batte, New Vision

Olivia Nakatte, New Vision

Traditions and culture reporting

Benjamin Jumbe, NTV Uganda

Julius Odeke, New Vision

Stellah Nandawula, BBS Terefayina

Urbanisation and human settlements reporting

Raziah Athman, Urban TV

Scovia Culton Nakamya and Devis Muhumuza, BBS Terefayina

Institutional awards – Digital Innovation; Newsroom and Editorial transformation

InfoNile

News 24/7

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

