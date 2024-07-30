KAMPALA – The African Centre for Media Excellence (ACME) has unveiled the highly anticipated shortlist of finalists for the 10th Annual Uganda National Journalism Awards. This year’s competition saw a significant shift in judging criteria, with a focus on a journalist’s overall body of work and its impact, rather than individual entries.
The awards, which celebrate journalistic excellence in Uganda, received entries from 154 journalists, with 36% of participants being female – a notable increase from 27% in 2023. The finalists showcase a diverse range of media types, including print, radio, television, and online news sites and podcasts.
A distinguished panel of 14 experienced media professionals rigorously assessed the submissions, looking for a consistently high standard across multiple news events or topics within a chosen area. The judges were impressed by the efforts of journalists who adhered to the new requirement to submit a body of work and hope this trend will continue.
The awards have recognized the extraordinary work of journalists in informing, educating, and engaging the public for a decade. ACME’s Executive Director, Dr. George Lugalambi, emphasized the significance of the awards, stating, “They affirm the vital role of the media in our evolving world.”
The finalists will be announced in various categories, including investigative reporting, feature writing, and photography, among others. The finalists will be honoured at a gala event on Wednesday, 31 July at Mestil Hotel in Kampala.
The Uganda National Journalism Awards aim to inspire journalists to push boundaries, tackle critical issues, and drive positive change. By recognizing and celebrating exceptional journalism, the awards promote excellence and set benchmarks for quality journalism in Uganda.
Key Statistics:
- Total number of participating journalists: 154
- Female participants: 36% (up from 27% in 2023)
- Media type representation: 57% – Print; 17% – Radio; 17% – Television; 9% – Online news sites and podcasts
- Regional distribution: Kampala – 59%; Northern region – 23%; Western region – 6%; Eastern region – 3%; Central region – 9%
Uganda National Journalism Awards 2024 shortlist
Agriculture reporting
- Henry Okurut, UBC Television
- Joshua Kato, New Vision
- Martin Amayiko, Radio Simba
Business, economy and finance reporting
- Ismail Musa Ladu, Daily Monitor
- Ronah Nahabwe, Smart24 TV
- Ronald Musoke, The Independent
Community reporting
- Barbara Nalweyiso, Daily Monitor
- Dan Ayebare, Solutions Now Africa
- Hafiz Bakhit, Vision Group
Education reporting
- Damali Mukhaye, Daily Monitor
- Dorothy Nagitta, Daily Monitor
- Ivan S. Tolit, 102 Mega FM
Energy and natural resources reporting
- Hakim Wampamba, NBS Television
- John Odyek, New Vision
- John Okot, Freelance journalist
Environment reporting
- Daniel Wandera, Daily Monitor
- Michael Wambi, Uganda Radio Network
- Simon Chris Makanga, Agatha Nambuya and Brian Alvin Mugerwa, Athari Media Support Africa
Health reporting
- Rhonet Atwiine, Solutions Now Africa
- Samuel Ssebuliba, Spark TV
- Walter Mwesigye, NTV Uganda
Justice, law and order reporting
- Christopher P. Kayonga, Daily Monitor
- Ibrahim Ruhweza, New Vision
- Simon Masaba, New Vision
Political reporting
- Jamila Mulindwa, Yiga Julius Bakabaage and Nelson Babyale, NBS Television
- Mary Karugaba and Henry Ssekanjako, New Vision
- Umaru Kashaka, New Vision
Public accountability reporting
- Charles Etukuri, New Vision
- Daniel Lutaaya, News 24/7
- Esther Oluka, Daily Monitor
- Jacobs Seaman Odongo, Daily Monitor
Public works and infrastructure reporting
- Julius Barigaba, The EastAfrican
Religion reporting
- Eddy Olwa, UBC Television
- Hasifu Ssekiwunga, BBS Terefayina
- Joyce Ritah Nakato, NTV Uganda
Science and technology reporting
- Paul Murungi, Daily Monitor
Sports reporting
- Joseph Batte, New Vision
- Olivia Nakatte, New Vision
Traditions and culture reporting
- Benjamin Jumbe, NTV Uganda
- Julius Odeke, New Vision
- Stellah Nandawula, BBS Terefayina
Urbanisation and human settlements reporting
- Raziah Athman, Urban TV
- Scovia Culton Nakamya and Devis Muhumuza, BBS Terefayina
Institutional awards – Digital Innovation; Newsroom and Editorial transformation
- InfoNile
- News 24/7