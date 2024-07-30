KAMPALA – The Government has been challenged to strengthen Anti-Corruption Institutions by providing adequate funding, resources, and enabling independence for anti-corruption bodies such as the police anti-corruption division and the Inspectorate of Government among others.

“These institutions should be empowered to carry out their mandates without political interference.”

The call was made by the united civil society groups; Anti-Corruption Coalition Uganda (ACCU), Alliance for Finance Monitoring (ACFIM), Transparency International Uganda (TIU), Civic Advisory Hub (CAH), and the African Youth Development Link (AYDL) during a press briefing on Tuesday.

In a joint statement, they commended President Yoweri Museveni’s recent actions against public officials suspected of corruption, who are now being prosecuted in the Anti-Corruption Court, whilst others are still at large – noting that these steps mark a significant move towards addressing the deep-rooted corruption that has plagued the nation at the detriment of delivery of social services to the citizens.

“We recognize and commend President Museveni’s commitment to combating corruption, as evidenced by the establishment of the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, State House Revenue Intelligence and Strategic Operations Unit, and the Accountancy and Audit Unit alongside other statutory anti-corruption institutions. The arrest and prosecution of over six Members of Parliament and technocrats, including the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives, signify a strong stance against corruption. The general public’s approval of these actions reflects widespread frustration with corruption,” said Marlon Agaba, Executive Director, Anti-Corruption Coalition Uganda.

However, they noted that while these actions are commendable, they are not sufficient to eradicate corruption on their own.

“We firmly believe that the fight against corruption requires the collective efforts of all stakeholders, including relevant Government anti-corruption institutions, civil society, religious leaders, cultural leaders, the media, local council leaders, and the general public.”

Data shows that Uganda remains one of the most corrupt countries in the world. The 2023 Corruption Perception Index by Transparency International ranked Uganda 141 out of 180 countries, with a score of 26%. In 2022, Uganda was ranked 142 out of 180 countries surveyed and awarded a score of 26%. The year before, 2021, Uganda was ranked 144 out of 180 countries with a score of 27%. The average score 26.3% is concerning because any score below 30% is unacceptable and scandalous as it cements the country in the league of the most corrupt countries in the world. These alarming statistics underscore the urgent need for sustained and comprehensive anti-corruption measures

On the recent youth anti-corruption march, the leaders note that though deemed illegal by authorities, they highlight the frustration and determination of the younger generation to hold their leaders accountable.

“The youth who are now incarcerated were simply playing their duty as active citizens as provided for under Article 17 of the constitution of Uganda. Their agitation underscores the urgent need for transparent governance and robust anti-corruption measures. Their voices must be heard and considered in the ongoing efforts to combat corruption, as they represent the future of our nation.”

Recovery of Proceeds of Corruption

The Inspectorate of Government notes that Uganda loses approximately Ushs9.14tn to corruption annually. However, combined asset recoveries by all anti-corruption agencies have stagnated below Ushs30bn annually.

The CSO leaders say that if the country is to make significant strides in the anti-graft war, there has to be more effort at recovering the proceeds of corruption. “This calls for expediting the passing of the Proceeds of Crime Bill.”

They called upon President Museveni to remain steadfast in his renewed anti-corruption efforts.

“We urge anti-corruption investigators and attorneys to conduct thorough and meaningful investigations, ensuring that all suspects are held accountable for their actions. We also appeal to the general public to support the President’s efforts and to provide any relevant information that can aid in the successful prosecution of suspects.”

Recommendations for a Successful Fight Against Corruption

Implementing a Campaign Finance Law. Enacting comprehensive legislation to regulate campaign financing will help curb the influx of illicit funds in the political process. This will address the drivers of corruption in electoral processes and political offices.

Enhancing Public Awareness and Engagement Continuous public education campaigns are essential to raise awareness about the detrimental effects of corruption and to encourage citizens to report corrupt activities. Civic engagement is vital in building a culture of transparency and accountability.

Improve Laws and Enforcement: The provisions of forfeiture of stolen funds and recovery should be fast-tracked and be rigorously enforced, and those found guilty of corruption should face severe penalties. This will serve as a deterrent to others and demonstrate that corruption will not be tolerated.

Prosecuting Enablers and Accomplices: It is essential to target not only the primary perpetrators of corruption but also those who enable and abet it. This includes financiers, intermediaries, and any individuals or entities that facilitate corruption. Holding these accomplices accountable will disrupt corruption networks and reinforce the message that all participants in corrupt activities will be brought to justice.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

