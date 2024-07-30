The Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities launched the first-ever ministry apprenticeship program aimed at equipping hospitality graduates with hands-on skills needed in the industry.

While presiding over the launch of the program at the Uganda Hotel and Tourism Training Institute (UHTTI) on Monday, July 30, the ministry Permanent Secretary, Ms Doreen Katusiime, congratulated the apprentices for the opportunity and urged them to make use of it to transform their lives.

“You are part of government program to eradicate poverty and unemployment in the country and I am proud to be part of this program,” Katusiime said.

She said the ministry decided to start with 90 apprentices but plans to expand the program in the coming years to cater for more graduates.

“The ministry decided to start with this bunch but next year we have more funding in the budget for this activity,” she said.

Ms Katusiime lauded UHTTI for the role it is playing in advancing the tourism sector, one of the key sectors government has prioritized in the National Development Plan. The others are Agriculture, Mining and the service sector collectively grouped under the acronym ATMS.

The Deputy Principal of the Institute, Mr Moses Kaneene, while speaking on behalf of the Institute Principal, Richard Kawere, commended Ms Katusiime for giving UHTTI the opportunity to train the apprentices.

He said the Institute will work hard to ensure that the apprentices get the skills needed in the labour market.

Meanwhile, the Institute’s Academic Registrar, Richard Nkonge, said the apprentices spend only six weeks at the institute and the remaining 42 weeks in the industry for on-job training.

“The industry has been complaining that we are sending them half-baked students and now we want them to fully participate in the training of the labourforce,” Nkonge said.

He said this mode of training has apprentices receive a token that enables them training while at the same time leading their lives.

