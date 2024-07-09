Stephanie Urchick, a dedicated member of the Rotary Club of McMurray, PA, is set to become the second woman to lead Rotary International as president. Her one-year term, beginning July 1, 2024, will focus on adapting the organization to meet the changing needs of its members and advancing peace initiatives worldwide.

“Embracing different viewpoints and creating peaceful, welcoming, and inclusive societies is at the heart of Rotary’s work,” said Urchick. “As president, I will work with clubs to prioritize advancing peace by helping to create the conditions for stable and resilient societies in which people can thrive.”

With over 1.4 million members globally, Rotary International is a leading service organization dedicated to addressing various humanitarian challenges. During her presidency, Urchick aims to encourage clubs to embrace diversity, inclusivity, and innovative meeting formats to better serve their communities.

Rotary International has a long-standing commitment to peacebuilding, with initiatives ranging from service projects to youth programs and scholarships. The organization partners with top universities to host Rotary Peace Centers, which equip peacebuilders with the skills and knowledge necessary to create a more peaceful world.

“As president, I will oversee Rotary’s top goal of eradicating polio,” Urchick stated. “We have achieved a 99.9% reduction in polio cases and contributed more than US$2.7 billion and countless volunteer hours to protect 3 billion children from this paralyzing disease.”

Urchick’s presidency will build on her extensive experience in leadership and Rotary service, including her work in building a primary school in Vietnam, installing water filters in the Dominican Republic, and leading efforts to formulate Rotary’s Action Plan.

