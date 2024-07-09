KAMPALA, UGANDA – In a move that has raised eyebrows, Kisaasi College School has suspended several students for intentionally missing a school-organized party. The students were penalized for their absence from the event, which was reportedly a promotional party for the school.

According to the suspension letter, “Your son/daughter has been suspended from school for one week due to intentional disobedience, i.e., dodging a party organized by the school.”

The letter further states that the student must “report back with a biological parent,” pay a fine of shs.100,000, and clear any outstanding school fees for term II.

“We are sorry for any inconveniences caused,” the letter signed by Headteacher Sekamatte Ibrahim reads.

The school’s decision has sparked debate among parents and education stakeholders, with some questioning the severity of the punishment. While the school maintains that the suspension is in line with its rules and regulations, others argue that it is an overly harsh response to a seemingly minor infraction.

Reactions on social media have been swift, with many expressing outrage and disbelief.

“Now what’s the fine meant for, are they going to reorganize another party or they are stressing the parents? Such Schools should be checked by @Educ_SportsUg @JanetMuseveni,” said Johnson Byamanyoha.

“Schools these days make up such functions and trips to make money. It is part of the income on their income statements. So sad,” said Mr. Isa Kato, a member of the ruling NRM.

Derrick Nyanze questioned, “Did I as a parent send my child for parties or education?”

Dr. Bbosa lamented, “It’s unfortunate!! Really these private schools should be regulated! This total human rights abuse! Latif Ssebaggala should come out to clarify if failure to attend a party is a crime! These schools go overboard! Even the demands they are making are inhumane.”

Alex Esagala, Senior Press Secretary to the Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, asked, “So, what did the school lose financially when the student skipped the party?”

The incident highlights the ongoing challenges in balancing discipline with student welfare in Uganda’s education system.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

