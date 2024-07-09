KAMPALA – The Management of National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) has informed its Kampala customers that there will be interruptions in water supply on Wednesday, 10th July, 2024 from 7:00am to 6:00pm.

“This is to allow for system upgrade works and routine maintenance of the system components at Katosi and Ggaba 1 water treatment plants.”

Accordingly, affected areas will include; Naguru, Ntinda, Bukoto, parts of Kamwokya, Najjera, Buwaate, Naalya, Kisaasi, parts of Kagoma, Namasuba, Lubowa, Seguuku, Katale, Nalumunye, Wankulukuku, Bandwe, Najjanankumbi, Kikajjo, Ndejje, Kanaba, and the surrounding areas.

Other areas include; Katosi, Mukono, Seeta, Namugongo, Namanve, parts of Kireka, Kamuli, Kyaliwajjala, Bulindo, Nsasa, Mulawa, Mbalala and the surrounding areas.

The Corporation advised its customers to store enough water and use it sparingly as works conclude.

“All inconveniences are highly regretted.”

